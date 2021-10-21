Adele laid her long hair on the ground again and chose between Prince William and Prince Harry.

Adele became an instant Duchess during her recent appearance on Vogue's 73 Questions challenge while touring everyone inside her Los Angeles home. This time, she accepted the British-themed version of the "This or That" game.

The "Rolling in the Deep" hitmaker easily chose Blur and Liam Gallagher over Oasis and Noel Gallagher, respectively. However, she eventually had a hard time when asked to pick between Prince William and Prince Harry.

She hyped the fans by drawing out her answer by saying "Prince" then pausing for a while. It did not take a long time before she added "Harry" to her question.



Adele Confesses Feelings To Prince Harry

Her recent choice was not surprising at all since the 33-year-old songstress has been open about her feelings for Prince Harry.

In 2011, she sat for an interview with Glamour, where she talked about her celebrity crushes. At that time, Prince Harry was still the most popular bachelor in the royal family that many Hollywood celebrities wanted to date him - including Meghan Markle.

According to Adele, she joined the slew of women who had a crush on the Duke of Sussex.

"I'm after Prince Harry. I know I said I wouldn't go out with a ginger, but it's Prince Harry! I'd be a real duchess then. I'd love a night out with him, he seems like a right laugh," she cheekily said.

Seeing the royal marry someone else did not bring hard feelings to the singer. In fact, she even sent them a congratulatory message after their royal wedding in 2018.

In addition, she finally became friends with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they decided to leave their senior royal posts for a quieter life in the US. Page Six reported that Prince Harry and Meghan's first home in the US was only a few minutes away from Adele. As they could easily connect and check each other, the three reportedly established a friendship.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly applauded the singer as she successfully kept her private life out of the spotlight despite being one of the most sought-after singers in the US.

