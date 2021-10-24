It has been a fun weekend for BTS Armys as they celebrated the group's concert "Permission To Dance On Stage" in South Korea, and while doing so, the fans were in shock at how vocalist Jungkook left an impressive statement while performing.

RM, SUGA, Jin, j-hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook spent their whole night with fans through their online concert via Venew, held on October 24, Sunday. Despite the party being celebrated virtually, the boys still had enough fun and a mix of disappointment due to being unable to perform as seven because of V's pain in his calf muscle.

Other than that, they were also sad that they still weren't able to meet their fans face to face, which they have felt ever since the start of the pandemic.

'So What?'

Despite all of that, the group performed a long list of songs during their concert, ranging from their early hits like "I NEED U," "FIRE," "Dope," "Blood Sweat & Tears," and the list goes on.

Other than that, the night went on, playing their Billboard Hot 100 topping hits with "Life Goes On," "Dynamite," "Butter," and of course, "Permission To Dance" for the last song.

One of the most iconic things that the youngest vocalist of the group did happen during their "STAY" and "So What?" set. The newly turned 24-year-old started his statement by saying, "I wanna say something to people who don't like me.."

And as his co-members asked him, he screamed "SO WHAT?!" on top of his lungs.

JUNGKOOK, YOU TELL EM KING !! SO WHAT ?? pic.twitter.com/5kZOZXi75e — ︎♥︎ 정구기⁷ (@dreamjeons) October 24, 2021

'Go Tell Them KING!'

After hearing his comment, many fans were in shock and called him "cool" and "hot" for it. One BTS ARMY also claimed him a "KING" for speaking out.

jungkook said “i have something to say to people who don’t like me” then he shouted “SO WHAT” in korean HES SO HOT FOR THIS pic.twitter.com/WFTAs6mgN5 — soo⁷ ♡ (@vaniIlakoo) October 24, 2021



Knowing that BTS has been growing rapidly in the music scene, many have been eyeing them, looking for their flaws. As fans would explain how the song has been meaningful to him, Jungkook has struggled with negative opinions he received from his entire career.

As someone who has been alongside Jungkook and his journey since 2014, there are no words to describe just how meaningful him saying “so what” to those who dont like him, is, in fact. He has been struggling with negative opinions all his career, to the point that he was willing + — bunkoo pics !! 🐰💜 (@bunkoofiles) October 24, 2021



In fact, in recent cases, he received cases that he was backdoor advertising his brother's clothing brand, which the Fair Trade Commission later on dumped.

Another was when he also got involved in a minor car collision early pandemic and when he hung out for dinner with Seventeen's Mingyu, NCT's Jaeyun, and ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo.

