Megan Thee Stallion is making rounds on Twitter for her latest appearance in Formula One Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

The rap royalty turned heads with her sheer black dress, accentuating her curves.

Aside from her outfit, Megan also caught fans' attention when Sky News broadcaster Martin Brundle attempted to do an impromptu interview while she was walking on the track field of Circuits of The Americas.

The reporter can be seen pointing a microphone at her while brisk-walking when he asked, "Megan Thee Stallion, you're a freestyle rapper." (watch the full video below)

Martin Brundle & Megan Thee Stallion 🥴 pic.twitter.com/Nt3FNSmRNy — Internet #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 24, 2021

Before the three-time Grammy award-winning artist answered the question, her security guard intervened and shook his head, seemingly asking the reporter to move back.

The rapper then tapped the back of her security and laughed it off, to which Brundle replied, "I think she's happy, okay boss." (via New York Post)

After the British broadcaster assured that he could interview the "WAP" hitmaker, he asked her if she could rap a verse for him.

Megan laughed it off by saying, "I have no rap today, I'm sorry," before he was cut off by one of the organizers.

Twitter Fans Are Laughing

After the video clip went viral, many fans replied with their hilarious reactions.

"That Megan Thee Stallion bit was the most awkward piece of live TV I've seen in a while," one fan wrote.

"It's hilarious how famous both of them are in their own worlds but how little they know about each other outside of it. Also, "rap for us" doesn't come off the greatest," another fan wrote.

"Watching Martin try to interview celebrities that want no part of it is pretty cringe," one tweeted.

READ MORE: Phil Collins Compelled to Answer Ex-Wife's Allegations of Poor Hygiene and Substance Abuse on Camera

What Is Megan Thee Stallion Up To Recently?

Megan Thee Stallion recently announced that she will release a compilation of her freestyle and unreleased tracks titled "Something for Thee Hotties: From Thee Archives."

The rapper shared the album art on her Instagram, which shows her dressed up as a devil. Her overall look is seemingly coordinated with Halloween as her upcoming record will be released on October 29.

"My gift to my hotties 10/29. freestyles y'all been asking for plus a few unreleased songs from my archives to hold y'all over for the rest of the year," she wrote.

Aside from new music, Megan recently achieved a milestone by graduating from college. She attended Texas Southern University with a degree in health administration.

The rapper recently took to her social media to share a picture of her bedazzled graduation cap with the caption, "taking my graduation pics today I can't wait for y'all to see."

READ ALSO: Britney Spears Still Has 'Bittersweet' Feeling After Conservatorship Win -- Here's Why

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.