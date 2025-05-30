WATCH: Never-Before-Seen Footage Calls Tory Lanez Conviction Into Question, Social Media Erupts with #JusticeForDaystar

Supporters of Tory Lanez renewed calls for the rapper's pardon Thursday after a website released previously unseen video evidence from the night Megan Thee Stallion was shot — material that backers claim raises new questions about his 2022 conviction.

As per AllHipHop, a new platform, 36HoursLater.com, surfaced online with a collection of video clips, legal documents, and analysis related to the 2020 incident in which Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet during a late-night dispute in Los Angeles.

The website features body camera footage, interviews, and expert commentary designed to challenge the prosecution's timeline.

The material gained traction on social media after being promoted by Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who has publicly supported Lanez and echoed claims that the rapper was wrongfully convicted.

"The evidence is clear," Luna said in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The narrative about Tory Lanez was built on lies, contradictions, and missing facts. No DNA. No bullet fragments. Conflicting medical reports. Conflicting testimonies. Eyewitness testimony ignored."

One clip features bodycam footage of Megan Thee Stallion telling a police officer, "I cannot go to jail; I cannot have that on my image." She then states, "I stepped on glass," and adds, "I didn't get shot."

Supporters argue that this contradicts the prosecution's case and question the court's handling of such evidence.

The online campaign, boosted by hashtags such as #FreeTory and #JusticeForDaystar, has sparked renewed debate across various platforms, including X, YouTube, and Instagram.

The website's creators claim that a network of independent legal analysts and researchers compiled the footage.

Although no new forensic evidence was presented, the site highlights inconsistencies in witness accounts and Megan Thee Stallion's statements as potential grounds for review.

Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison in December 2022 after being convicted on three felony charges related to the shooting.

The Canadian rapper has consistently maintained his innocence.

"A 10-year sentence for all of this is not justice," Luna said. "Tory Lanez deserves a pardon."

Representatives for Megan Thee Stallion have not commented publicly on the new footage.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office also declined to comment.

Since its release, the footage has amplified division within the hip-hop community, where the case has remained a flashpoint for debates about celebrity accountability, victim credibility, and media framing.