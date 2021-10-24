Britney Spears spoke candidly about the bittersweet moment in her life now that she's free from her father in the conservatorship.

Weeks after savoring victory, Spears shared a sentimental photo with her sons Sean and Jayden on her social media account. The images were taken years ago when the family spent some time on a beach. The pop star also touched on the fact that her children are no longer young.

"So bittersweet to see them get older ... why can't they just stay babies forever ??? They will always be MINE !!!!!" she wrote the post's caption.

Spears shares now 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Through the years, the singer makes sure she keeps their lives private and only shares pictures of them on special occasions.

Before the recent throwback photo, she shared the quote, "There is nothing stronger than the love between a mother and son" to celebrate their birthday.

The Latest On Britney Spears' Conservatorship

The posts came after Spears' father hired new attorneys following his suspension.

In a statement to Yahoo Entertainment, Jamie's former lawyer, Vivian L. Thoreen, revealed that she and the patriarch are no longer connected.

"We are proud of our work on behalf of Jamie Spears and stand by his and our actions. We continue to have a good relationship, and are pleased that we have been able to help Jamie find new counsel," she said.

It remains unknown whether Jamie decided to remove them from his team or he was dropped by his longtime attorneys. Jamie filed court documents stating Alex Weingarten will be his new representative.

Meanwhile, Page Six reported that some sources claimed Holland & Knight dropped Jamie due to the concerns that future lawsuits may affect them after the conservatorship has been terminated. This could potentially happen during the scheduled November 12 hearing.

Spears, on her behalf, won the recent case with the help of her lawyer, former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart. In September, the representative firmly told the court that the singer had been abused since childhood.

He also launched an investigation on her father and how he handled the conservatorship over the last 13 years. If they find out that the allegations are true, Jamie might face criminal charges.

