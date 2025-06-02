Tory Lanez Ally Milagro Gramz Abandoned Yet Again by Second Lawyer—'Financial Ruin' Looms

Milagro Gramz, a YouTuber and blogger embroiled in a legal battle with Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion, has lost her second lawyer in less than a month amid mounting financial difficulties.

As per AllHipHop, on Thursday, California attorney Michael Hayden filed a motion to withdraw from the case, leaving Gramz without legal representation.

Hayden, associated with the nonprofit Unite the People Inc., cited an inability to secure necessary local counsel in Florida due to financial constraints as the reason for his withdrawal.

The court granted the request, intensifying Gramz's challenges in defending against a high-profile defamation lawsuit.

"Financial difficulties have arisen with Unite the People Inc. and [Milagro Gramz], making it unreasonably difficult for Unite the People Inc. to continue to effectively represent [Milagro Gramz]," Hayden wrote in the court filing.

He further explained that without local Florida counsel, continuing the representation would impose an "extreme financial burden (likely ruin)" on the nonprofit.

This development follows the earlier withdrawal of Gramz's previous Florida-based attorney, Michael A.

Pancier, who also cited "irreconcilable differences" and unpaid legal fees that rendered representation "unreasonably difficult."

The lawsuit, which Megan Thee Stallion filed in October 2024, accuses Gramz of defamation, cyberstalking, and sharing deepfake pornography, among other acts.

The complaint alleges that Gramz acted as a "mouthpiece," "puppet," and "paid surrogate" for rapper Tory Lanez, who was convicted of shooting Megan in 2020.

Gramz is being accused of spreading lies about Megan that left her with severe emotional stress and reputation damage.

Chief Judge Cecilia Altonaga previously denied Gramz's motion to dismiss the case, stating that her conduct did not meet the legal standards of journalism and described it as part of a deliberate campaign to damage Megan's reputation.

Without current legal counsel, Gramz has turned to crowdfunding, launching a campaign titled "Save New Media" on GiveSendGo, with an aim to raise $100,000 for her defense.

The fundraiser portrays her situation as a battle for independent voices, claiming she is being unfairly targeted.

The court has extended time for Gramz to secure new legal representation or proceed pro se.