Megan Thee Stallion Fires Back at Tory Lanez Supporters in Explosive Rant

Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out again, strongly rejecting new claims from Tory Lanez's legal team and slamming continued harassment from his fans.

On Monday, the 29-year-old rapper, born Megan Pete, took to TikTok with an emotional and direct message, accusing Lanez and his supporters of spreading lies and forcing her to relive the trauma of being shot in 2020, TMZ said.

"At what point are y'all gonna stop making me have to re-live being shot BY TORY!? At what point are Tory and y'all fans gonna stop lying?" she posted. "Tory, you shot me!! Ain't no new f***ing evidence. Y'all been saying the same s*** for years."

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was convicted in December 2022 for shooting Megan in the foot.

He was found guilty on multiple firearm-related charges, including assault with a semiautomatic weapon, possession of an unregistered firearm, and also careless handling that led to the weapon being discharged. He is now serving a 10-year prison term.

Megan continued in her post, frustrated by the online narratives that continue to question her. "He ain't dare get on that stand and deny he shot me... because he knows he did that s***! Why in the f*** would me, Megan Thee Stallion, have to lie on this...? How y'all mad at the person that got shot??"

The rant comes after Lanez's lawyers pushed a new defense strategy, suggesting Megan's former friend, Kelsey Harris, was the real shooter.

Lanez's team introduced a new witness, a bodyguard, who reportedly heard Harris admit that she was the one with the gun.

However, Megan remains unconvinced and firmly rejects the claim, pointing out that the facts were proven in court.

The case has regained public attention following reports that Lanez was stabbed in prison earlier this month, allegedly 14 times, and after a petition for his release gained momentum.

According to JamaicaObserver, the petition has drawn nearly 300,000 signatures and support from celebrities like Drake, Chris Brown, and Popcaan.

Still, Megan insists the facts haven't changed. "Tory, please leave me alone. You a f***ing demon," she wrote, demanding an end to the harassment.

The original incident happened in July 2020 in Los Angeles, and the trial's outcome continues to spark debate online — but Megan remains firm: "Leave me TF alone!!!!"