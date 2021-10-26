Britney Spears expressed how deeply her family hurt her in the past years.

For 13 years, Spears endured the abused and unreasonable restrictions under Jamie Spears' conservatorship. After successfully removing her from the program, she continues to speak out and seeks for more justice.

On Monday, Spears dropped a powerful message against her family and how they ruined her life. She freely expressed her thoughts two weeks before the most-awaited hearing that will decide whether her conservatorship will be ended.

The pop star shared a photo of her mini typewriter and penned how shameful it was to schedule trips or lunch dates with her family only to be rejected in the end.

"It's humiliating and it's like every person I've ever opened to immediately says they'll be gone on a trip for two weeks after ... OK I get it ... they're only available to me when it's convenient for them. Well I'm no longer available to any of them now !!! I don't mind being alone," she said.

She also accused her family members of hurting her deeper than they will ever realize. Although she can be potentially out of her conservatorship in the next hearing, the 39-year-old singer still wants justice.

The Latest On Britney Spears' Conservatorship

In the past few months, the pop star has been vocal about her desire to remove Jamie Spears as her conservatorship's estate conservator.

Her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told the court that Spears' father should not be in the singer's life for another day.

"He must be suspended today. Britney Spears is pleading for it. This is a very easy decision. ... My client will be so extraordinarily distraught if Mr. Spears remains conservator for one more day. ... If he cares about his daughter, he will resign today," he went on.

Jamie made a massive move following his removal from the conservatorship. As announced by his previous lawyer, Vivian L. Thoreen, she will no longer represent Jamie in his future proceedings. She added that she helped him find a new counsel, hailing Alex Weingarten as his new representative.

The November hearing will explore the possible dissolution of Spears' conservatorship. Rosengart and even Jamie's attorneys moved that the 13-year conservatorship should end now.

