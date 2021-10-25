aespa's Giselle received massive support from fans after apologizing over her recent racial slur controversy.

Giselle shared an apology statement on Monday after the video of her mouthing a racial slur went viral. The video in question, which was uploaded on SM Entertainment's YouTube channel, showed the K-pop idol singing along to Sza and Travis Scott's "Love Galore," including the word that is being used as a slur against Black people.

She bravely apologized for her actions and pledged to be more aware of her actions after the incident.

"Hello, this is GISELLE. I would like to apologize for mouthing the wrongful word from the lyrics of the song that was playing on-site. I had no intentions of doing it with any purpose and got carried away when one of my favorite artist's song was played. I sincerely apologize," she posted on aespa's official Twitter account.

Fans Thanked Giselle For Apologizing

After issuing her statement, her fans immediately applauded her for not running away from the controversy and admitting her mistake.

One fan, who is a Black woman, replied to her post and said, "Girl you're fine. I'm black and wasn't offended because I knew you had no bad intentions behind it. You were SIMPLY just singing along to a song and everyone took it out of proportion."



She also thanked her for apologizing, although she felt it was not needed.

However, some fans continued to slam her as the idol used getting carried away as her excuse for mouthing the word. They also accused her of offering an insincere apology for not saying her sorry without providing an absurd reason why she did that.

"Giselle said a racial slur with enthusiasm and she got called out for it. And she deserved to be called out for it because it was not okay of her to do that. Especially since she's not apart of the black community," another penned.

Most fans also promoted aespa as OT3 instead, leaving Giselle behind amid the controversy. Some even believe this might affect the promotion of their first mini-album 'Savage" this month.

SM Entertainment has not released a company statement to defend Giselle or whether it would take legal actions against those internet users who keep on slamming the idol.

