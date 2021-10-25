Prince continues to rake awards posthumously years after his tragic death.

On Monday, the Associated Press reported that Prince became the latest recipient of the Congressional Gold Medal during Monday's Minnesota Congressional delegation.

Per the press release, the pop superstar scored the award through his "indelible mark on Minnesota and American culture."

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar said that the purple color dominated the state because of the late singer.

"The world is a whole lot cooler because Prince was in it -- he touched our hearts, opened our minds, and made us want to dance. With this legislation, we honor his memory and contributions as a composer, performer, and music innovator," she added.

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar also shared a heartfelt statement, describing Prince as a Minnesota Icon. He mainly applauded the singer's capacity to conquer the music scene despite being a short, Black kid from the state.

Prince received the medal that was also given to the country's most notable people like Dalai Lama, Mother Teresa, George Washington, the Wright Brothers, Rosa Parks, the Navajo Code Talkers, and Tuskegee Airmen, among others.

How Prince Scored The Medal

During the same event, the legislation provided information as to why the late pop star was eligible for the honor. Per the document, Prince is "widely regarded as one of the greatest musicians of his generation."

Before his death, he put seven Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards, an Oscar, and a Golden Globe under his belt.



Prince also made it to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after selling more than 150 million records throughout his career. His masterpiece, "Purple Rain," was recognized by the Library of Congress and added for preservation in the National Film Registry.

The new achievement came after the new book titled "Nothing Compares 2 U: An Oral History of Prince," revealed what led the singer to be addicted to drugs.

According to his former tour manager, Alan Leeds, Prince was rehearsing a bathtub scene when it broke and led him to the floor. He fell 10 feet off the ground in a Minnesota arena.

"After that, his back hurt day after day. Then in LA, he slipped and hurt his knee. He got some meds and finished the tour, but I don't think his hip and his leg were ever completely normal after that," he recalled, as quoted by New York Post.

The drugs that were supposed to heal led to his death after an accidental overdose of the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

