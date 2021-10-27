Viagra Boys' founding member and ex-guitarist Benjamin Valle has died, the band shared the saddening news.

Benjamin Valle and the members of the Viagra Boys formed the punk band in Stockholm in 2015.

Benjamin Valle, the founding member of the Swedish punk band Viagra Boys, has died at the age of 47.

A social media statement of Viagra Boys confirmed the sudden passing of their ex-guitarist, expressing how broken and saddened the members are after hearing the news.

The band shared a photoset to honor the late musician alongside a heartfelt caption for him.

"i cant stop crying while going through pictures of you but also laughing because you were one of the funniest, goofiest, people i had the pleasure of knowing. benjamin or 'benis' as we knew him, spread laughter and happiness wherever he went and i will cherish the memories we have of touring the world together," a part of the post said.

Viagra Boys members then thanked Valle as the band would not have existed if it were not because of him. They also ended their post by hoping he is now somewhere in space "telling bad jokes" to an alien.

Band member Sebastian Murphy posted his own tribute, saying in Swedish: "Rest in peace my beloved beloved Benjamin. I will love you forever wonderful man. See you in the cosmos."

Benjamin Valle's cause of death remains unknown. However, some fans assumed that his departure from the Swedish post-punk band possibly hints at what happened to him in the years leading to his death.

Benjamin Valle's Legacy; Fans Remember Late Musician

Before forming Viagra Boys, Valle previously played for Nine and released five albums from 1996 to 2007. In 2015, Valle formed the Viagra Boys in Stockholm and released three EPs and two albums, "Street Worms" and "Welfare Jazz."

They managed to win the Independent Music Companies Association's Album of the Year Award for their "Street Worms."

Shortly after the band's Instagram page announced Benjamin Valle's death, their fans immediately commented and expressed their shock.

One fan wrote, "Love y'all, hes partying in another nebula now. May his energy live on forever."

"His riffs play over and over in my head. Your band has changed my perspective of musicians & capabilities. This is truly heartbreaking," another added.

Valle left his family and group for good following his passing. The band has five active members - Sebastian Murphy, Oskar Carls, Henrik Hockert, Tor Sjoden, and Elias Jungqvist.

Another member, Martin Ehrencrona, also left the group.

