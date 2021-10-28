Rock icon Todd Rundgren was supposed to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but he will not be attending as he believes the institution is total nonsense.

In an interview with TMZ, Rundgren said the renowned hall of fame given to music icons who had a significant impact on the music industry is like sports, as it's all about competition.

He said he doesn't care about the title because making music is not about being on top; it's about making his fans happy that he puts out songs that they enjoy.

"For me personally, I've never cared much of about the Hall of Fame. I never intended to go to any special effort and also it's something that my fans who always wanted more than I did." he said.

Aside from the issue mentioned above, Rundgren also aired his concerns regarding The Weeknd's rant about the Grammys.

He mentioned that the Recording Academy and the Hall of Fame need to be more transparent when it comes to fan voting and explain how it usually works because, in the past, his fans got badly burnt when he was first nominated for the induction.

Instead of performing on the Rock & Roll HOF this weekend, Rundgren will celebrate his success with fans as he will play in Cincinnati.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2021

According to Rock Hall's website, the 36th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place at Rocket Mortgage FIeldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on October 30.

The ceremony will be broadcast at a later date on HBO. A radio simulcast will air on SiriusXM's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Radio channel.

This year's presenters and performers include Paul McCartney, H.E.R., Angela Bassett, Christina Aguilera, Taylor Swift, Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Hudson, Lionel Richie, and more.

Aside from Rundgren, this year's inductees include Tina Turner, Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, Carole King, and The Go-Go's.

Who Is Todd Rundgren?

The rock legend is a multi-instrumentalist musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer known for his vast array of styles when it comes to creating tracks.

He's a member of the band "Utopia."

