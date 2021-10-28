Zayn Malik is letting his true feelings known after being accused by Gigi Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid, of striking her.

In a recent statement to TMZ, the former "One Direction" member says he "adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid." He mentioned that he declined to give further details about the incident for the sake of his daughter.

"I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private." he added. (via Variety)

Gigi Hadid is also speaking out more lightly as her representative talked to E! News saying she's "solely focused" on the best for her child.

"She asks for privacy during this time," the rep added.

In a separate statement, Zayn recently took to Twitter to address the situation, saying he is a private person, and he also wanted his daughter to grow up in a "safe and private space."

"In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home." he added.

Yolanda Hadid Considering To File a Police Report?

In early reports, Yolanda claims the singer struck her last week.

Details from the alleged assault remain unclear, but Gigi and Bella Hadid's mom stands firm by her account.

Sources said Yolanda is considering filing a police report, but the outlet mentioned that nothing had been filed yet.

Zayn Malik, Yolanda Hadid's Relationship

In a previous interview with Harper's Bazaar, Gigi mentioned that her longtime boyfriend and Yolanda are getting along well.

Sharing a story when it comes to family gatherings, Zayn reportedly has a more diplomatic approach whenever he's asked to pick a side.

She mentioned that Zayn is usually on her mother's side when it comes to family discussion, and he's "smart in that sense."

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik first met in November 2015. The couple has broken up three times in the course of their more than half a decade romance.

The model revealed last year that she was expecting a baby, who was born in September 2020. The couple named the baby Khai Hadid Malik.

