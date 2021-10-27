David Boreanaz recently shared a hilarious story when "Rolling Stones" frontman Mick Jagger did a shocking thing to him at a party.

According to 96.3 KKLZ, the actor recently appeared on "The Late Late Show," where James Corden interviewed him.

The host asked him if he had any "weird Hollywood party stories" that he wanted to share. Boreanaz did not hold back as he revealed his story to the audience. (watch the full video below)

The "Buffy, The Vampire Slayer" actor recalled the time when he attended an afterparty for an award show years back.

He saw JaggerJagger in a booth with his pals that night. He gushes as he is a fan, so he decides to come over to their area to say hi.

However, as he was approaching the booth, JaggerJagger then started to growl at Boreanaz.

"I get about three feet and he just does this whole, 'Rawr!" he said while mimicking a cat claw movement.

"And I'm like, whoa. Mick Jagger was like growling at me. I had no idea what that means. I'm like, 'Okay, look, I'm not coming toward your den, bud, I'll just keep passing.'" he said.

Corden said Boreanaz should "double down" on Jagger'sJagger's and go back to growl at him.

The actor mentioned that it was weird for him that the musician started "growling out of nowhere." To which the host jokingly responded with, "You know why? I don't consider him to be a satisfied man."

'The Rolling Stones' Updates

"The Rolling Stones" is currently on a 13-date tour across the United States called "No Filter."

The band carried on with their performances despite their drummer Charlie Watts' death.

According to the Daily Mail UK, the band recently decided to remove a track called "Brown Sugar" from their US setlist after it faced controversy over its depiction of slavery and sexual violence.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Keith Richards confirmed the news, saying the group didn't want to get into conflicts over the said track.

Many fans are not pleased with their decision. They said other people don't understand that the song is anti-slavery, saying musicians should express themselves without fearing "cancel culture."

The band's official Instagram account was bombarded with comments asking them to bring "Brown Sugar" back to their setlist.

