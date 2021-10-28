Is Paul McCartney done doing fan services already?

From being a member of The Beatles, McCartney continues to find fame as a soloist even after 60 years of career in the music industry. While he remains physically well to perform more, he announced that he would no longer sign autographs and pose with fans for pictures.

In a new interview with Reader's Digest, the 79-year-old singer revealed the real reason why he will no longer do what he usually did to his fans to interact with them.

Per McCartney, he now sees the meet and greet process as something strange.

"'Here, can I write your name down on the back of this till receipt please?' Why? We both know who I am," he said.

Instead of signing autographs and posing pictures, he reportedly wants to interact with fans on a more personal level. McCartney said he would like to chat with them and exchange stories with them.



Another The Beatles Member Stopped Signing Autographs

It seems like McCartney is not the only one who got rid of the signing and photo opportunities.

His comment resonated with The Beatles' former drummer Ringo Starr's decision in 2008. At that time, Starr said he stopped signing because of his busy schedule.

"I want to tell you please after the 20th of October do not send fan mail to any address that you have. Nothing will be signed after the 20th of October. If that has a date on the envelope it's going to be tossed," he said at that time.

The drummer explained he had too much to do, and signing albums failed to make it to his schedule.

However, one decade after, Howard Stern learned the real reason why Starr decided not to sign anymore. According to the musician, it was only an angry moment in New York. He reportedly learned someone tried to sell a guitar with his sign for three grand.

So instead of signing autographs, he only wanted to write his name for charity now.

McCartney's decision came after he dropped bombshell information about The Beatles' breakup. He told BBC Radio 4 that Lennon suggested the group's disbandment since they "could not work it out" any longer. It was reportedly Lennon who wished to "break loose" and end their career as a band.

