Tom Parker saw something special in The Wanted's reunion amid his cancer battle.

The Wanted's band members - Max George, Jay McGuiness, Nathan Skyes, Siva Kaneswaran, and Parker - recently reunited to perform at the Stand Up To Cancer event. The reunion ended their seven years hiatus to support their bandmate.

According to Parker, he felt emotional while performing with them again that he almost had a meltdown on stage.

"But the boys just comforted me - it was just an emotional night all around, even for the whole day and stuff. And just walking into the venue - we had never played the Royal Albert Hall before, when we played all around the world," he said.

Parker went on to describe that there was something "beautifully special" during the event.

The five-piece performed again last month since they decided to go on hiatus in 2014. They are scheduled to release a greatest hits album, Most Wanted - The Greatest Hits, which will reportedly include new music.



McGuiness said that they had been in talks for a few years about going back on stage again or do something during their anniversary. However, the members have been busy with their respective solo endeavors in the past years.

What Happened To Tom Parker?

The reunion happened to support their bandmate who has been diagnosed with GBM. The disease is the most common type of brain tumor and also the most aggressive type.

According to BBC, there is no cure to help the patients with GBM. What's worse is that, it often refuses to respond to treatment, leaving a patient with 12 to 18 months left to live.

Parker first revealed about his stage 4 cancer diagnosis in 2020. He revealed recently that, fortunately, the tumor has shrunk and that he is currently stable.

This month, he told "This Morning" that he underwent 30 rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy sessions already.

"I feel a lot more confident and a lot more in control of my emotions," he said. "If I did do this five months ago, I'd be a crying mess to be honest. I'm feeling very positive."

He also had an MRI scan recently and found out that the tumor reduced in size and that he is finally responding well to the treatment.

Tom Parker tells more about his personal life and cancer journey through his new documentary "Tom Parker: Inside My Head."

