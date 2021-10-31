Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband is hopeful that during the holiday season, she can put their differences aside for the sake of their children.

The award-winning host may have recently published her Christmas album, but when it comes to Brandon Blackstock, she's not in the holiday spirit.

"Kelly should put their issues aside and celebrate the holidays with their kids, River Rose, 7, and Remington, 5," according to the music manager.

According to an insider, the "Since U Been Gone" hitmaker "has zero desire to be on civil terms with him and isn't ready to play nice," according to OK! magazine.

Clarkson and Blackstock ended their seven-year marriage in 2020.

As previously reported, after the legal proceedings to finalize their divorce were started, the 44-year-old music executive dealt another low blow by requesting to have the prenup they signed to share their assets evenly nullified.

However, it appeared that the chances were in favor of "The Voice" coach when a judge elected to uphold the previous agreement, allowing the former couple to divide their money generated during their marriage.

"It's no surprise she still isn't over their brutal divorce battle," the source added in the midst of their litigation and child support struggle.

Only through their lawyers and the children's nannies does the 39-year-old singer-songwriter communicate with her ex.

"Just the thought of a family get-together with phony smiles and light talk makes Kelly sick," the person continued.

"If she can avoid it, she doesn't want to spend a single second with him, Christmas or not."

Kelly Clarkson's Biggest Win

Kelly Clarkson has won multiple battles with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock throughout her divorce.

According to USA Today, a judge determined that the singer of "Breakaway" could keep the Montana ranch she purchased.

"The court therefore rejects respondent's (Blackstock's) position that the Montana ranch and other Montana properties are marital property owned 50/50 by the parties."

It was established that Blackstock was living at the ranch at the time of the article.

Her greatest victory, though, is getting primary custody of their children.

The ruling stated, "The court finds that under the circumstances present in this case, the interest in providing stability and continuity for the minor children weighs in favor of petitioner (Clarkson) having primary custody"

