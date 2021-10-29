Bad news for Zayn Malik, but he has been charged with harassing Gigi Hadid's mother, Yolanda.

The former One Direction star pleaded no contest after reportedly pushing Yolanda into a dresser and even called her a "f---ing Dutch slut" in a fight in September at the home he shares with the supermodel in Pennsylvania.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Malik was charged with four counts of harassment and that he pleaded no contest.

Now, the "Pillow Talk" hitmaker was sentenced to 360 days of probation and is required to attend an anger management class and complete a domestic violence program.

Part of the terms also includes not having any contact with the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star or a security guard at the scene when the altercation happened.

Zayn Malik 'Harassed' Yolanda Hadid

The court documents confirmed TMZ's claims that a fight occurred in Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's Pennsylvania home last month. Still, it was only recently when the news emerged alongside the information that the power couple had broken up.

Malik and Hadid share one-year-old daughter Khai and live in a farmhouse just near Yolanda's home.

In the court documents obtained by TMZ and based on the statement the Grammy-nominated singer posted on Twitter, the incident happened when Yolanda went to their home in September, where at the time, Hadid was in a modeling gig in Paris.

Malik was reportedly at their home, but it's still unclear if their daughter was with him.

What also happened next remains unclear, but it is reported that Malik shoved Yolanda into a dresser and verbally berated her.

Malik reportedly yelled at her, "Stay away from my f----- daughter," and called her a "f------ Dutch slut."

After the screaming, Malik reportedly called Hadid and yellowed at her, "Strap on some f----- balls and defend your partner against your f----- mother in my house."

A security guard then entered the scene, and per the court documents, Malik yelled at him, "Get the f--- out of my f----- house copper."

READ ALSO: Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde Engaged? 'Watermelon Sugar' Hitmaker Heard Calling Her 'Fiancée' in Public

Where Is Gigi Hadid Now?

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid has reportedly refused to comment on the entire thing because, per her representative, she is "solely focused on the best for Khai."

"She asks for privacy during this time."

READ MORE: Michael Jackson's Son Prince Reveals Dad's Music Video That Traumatized Him

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.