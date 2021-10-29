R. Kelly doesn't think he deserves to be in jail that's why he has just pulled another legal move in his favor.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, the disgraced singing hired a new lawyer in an attempt to get him out of jail.

It is reportedly the same lawyer that was responsible for freeing Bill Cosby.

Attorney Jennifer Bonjean filed a letter in Kelly's New York criminal case, explaining that she had been hired officially yesterday.

The lawyer is asking for a 60-day extension to read up and study R. Kelly's case in the letter.

She claimed that she met with the 54-year-old Chicago native at the New York jail he's currently locked up in but said that "until this week, she was unable to conduct even a cursory review of the trial record on account of other professional obligations."

The reason for her hiring was simple - she will have to file an appeal of his guilty verdict for sex trafficking and racketeering in New York; he further went on to say that the trial went on for too long and had a lot of arguments and testimony.

Bonjean further said she needed to read everything related to the case to build a case for R. Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly.

The "Ignition" hitmaker hasn't been sentenced yet, but it seems like he already wants to get out of jail.

R. Kelly's decision to hire Bonjean is exciting as she was a significant player in Bill Cosby winning his appeal.

In June, the Manhattan-based lawyer appeared at the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to argue for the former "America's Dad" star's conviction to be overturned and ultimately convinced them.

Aside from Cosby, Bonjean also represented controversial sex cult NXIVM founder Keith Raniere.

R. Kelly Railroaded

Bill Cosby's other attorney Andrew Wyatt has claimed that R. Kelly was "railroaded."

He compared the R&B singer's case to the comedian's as "an assault on successful Black men."

He further believes that Kelly would somehow walk a free man.

"I see R. Kelly having a strong case for appeal. When he gets to the highest court in the land, I think we'll see a conviction overturned."

