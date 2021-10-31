Kanye West recently made headlines after inviting the controversial singer Marilyn Manson to his surprise Sunday Service Livestream.

According to TMZ, the two controversial stars joined forces to pray, sing gospel, and worship together over the weekend.

Manson was previously accused of sexual misconduct and battery by many women over the past few months.

Attendees of the event, which included Justin Bieber, wore all-white outfits; some of them were wearing hoods and face-covering their heads.

Kanye West did not reveal why he invited the shock rocker to the spiritual event.

Kanye West Draws Flak Online

After video clips of the event circulated online, many fans were upset that West invited Manson to participate in his Sunday service.

"Imagine calling yourself a Christian and then worshiping next to a rapist who's currently being sued by one of his many victims. @kanyewest @marilynmanson," one user wrote.

"Mockery at its finest. These lost souls hands and feet are bound to their masters #gameover #notearsforthewicked," another one wrote.

"This is the false church movement that will deceive millions....it will hit its peak with the Vatican and Antichrist." one tweeted.

Despite the backlash they received, some fans also defended them.

"People will mock this & my stance on it. But when you are in your darkest hour & on the ledge, your faith in Christ can be the only thing that saves you. I think this is incredible. Thank you for sharing." one wrote.

Not The First Time Kanye West Invited Marilyn Manson To An Event

Per the Los Angeles Times, the rapper, who legally changed his name to "Ye," previously invited controversial artists Marilyn Manson and DaBaby to the listening party of his recent record titled "Donda."

The event was held at Chicago's Soldier Field in August.

Many fans were shocked to see the two artists come out of a house in the middle of the stadium, which is intended to replicate the rapper's childhood home.

Accusations Against Marilyn Manson

Four women previously filed lawsuits against the shock rocker. The alleged victims accused him of sexual assault or other misconduct such as torture and more.

His ex-girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood was the first one to take legal action, which the remaining women followed.

His accusers also alleged claims of rape, physical abuse, and human trafficking.

