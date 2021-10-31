What will happen now that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are no longer together when it comes to their one-year-old daughter Khai?

A legal battle could be developing, according to the Mirror.

According to a source in Los Angeles, the former One Direction star's family's future is "very concerning."

"Gigi and he co-parent Khai," he told the outlet, "but any notion that he has aggression issues or cannot be trusted to care for her is something he will fight with every ounce of his body.

According to the source, the 26-year-old supermodel wanted her ex "to co-parent." Yolanda Hadid, her mother, doesn't think it's such a smart idea.

When it comes to custody, Yolanda could make legal manoeuvres within the court system.

According to the Mirror, Gigi allegedly begged the "Pillow Talk" singer to seek assistance for his rage issues.

The Victoria's Secret model "urged Zayn to get counseling before they split and wanted him to deal with his issues," according to the source.

READ ALSO: Zayn Malik Charged: Singer To Attend Anger Management, Domestic Violence Program After Calling Yolanda A 'Dutch Slut'

Gigi Hadid: Caught In the Middle

Gigi Hadid is in the middle of the drama that she doesn't want to be a part of.

According to The Sun, the blonde stunner was caught up in Zayn Malik's assault controversy with Yolanda Hadid.

During a violent altercation in his and Gigi's shared house in Pennsylvania, the "Mind of Mine" hitmaker was accused of assaulting the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Zayn has been charged with four charges of harassment and has pleaded no contest, but he has denied ever hitting his partner's mother.

According to court docs, Zayn allegedly raged at Yolanda, calling her a "f--- Dutch slut" and pushed her into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain to the reality star.

Gigi is said to be stuck in the middle of the drama, but which side is she on?

"That's her mom and the father of her child, so it's a tough spot. She has loyalty to both. She's doing her best, but Khai is and will always be her #1 priority. "

In the past, Gigi has reportedly tried to mediate between Zayn and Yolanda, but the two just don't see eye to eye.

"She realized it was healthier for her to not be with Zayn right now. It was ultimately her who ended the relationship."

READ MORE: R. Kelly Pulls Big Legal Move Following Guilty Verdict in New York Case

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.