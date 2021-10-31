Jon Bon Jovi failed to see his fans during a Halloween weekend celebration after finding out he tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, Bon Jovi's publicist Kristen Foster delivered the news to CNN, saying that the singer is currently isolating himself. Luckily, he currently has no public events scheduled except for the one he missed in Miami Beach.

He was supposed to perform at the Loews South Beach for the "an Intimate Acoustic Storyteller Performance Q&A." His brother climbed up the stage and told the fans that Bon Jovi would not be able to perform. They found out about his diagnosis after the band members underwent a rapid test before the show.

A representative for the 59-year-old singer said he was already fully vaccinated. It remains unknown whether he already got his booster. Currently, Bon Jovi is said to be feeling good but spent his night in bed instead.

Meanwhile, his co-members - who all tested negative - continued their performance and played in front of their fans.



After learning the news, his fans sent him well wishes and asked him to be more careful so he would not miss a performance again.

One fan said, "You're not allowed to be sick, @jonbonjovi. I don't like it one bit. Get well soon. Sending all my love."

"Get well soon @jonbonjovi Folded hands Sorry to hear about the test result yet it's such a relief to hear you're fully vaccinated Thumbs up Let's hope you'll be just fine a.s.a.p.," another added.

More Musicians Test Positive For COVID-19

Apart from Bon Jovi, more personalities in the music industry have been recently tested positive for the virus.

Brian Adams was scheduled to perform a Tina Turner tribute on Saturday's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction but had to cancel his appearance due to his test result. His representative revealed that he is fully vaccinated against the dreaded virus and shows no symptoms.

Ed Sheeran also received the same news ahead of the release of his fourth album, "=."

He revealed that he already drank a lot of water, taken his vitamins, and had enough rest after testing positive last week.

Most recently, he revealed that his symptoms were "pretty gnarly."

"I tried but I was like 'You know what, I need some sleep', so I went to bed and got a good night's sleep and I was up bright and early," he said.

