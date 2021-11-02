Justin Bieber is one lucky husband.

His wife, Hailey Bieber, has been the target of vitriol and insults from fans who only want Selena Gomez for him.

Hailey was also present at Justin's worst moments, including his mental health issues.

Despite the difficulties in their marriage, the blonde beauty is apparently not leaving. Whatever happens, she'll be there for her spouse.

Hailey admitted in an interview with the podcast "In Good Faith with Chelsea and Judah Smith" that she could never desert her spouse, no matter how terrible things became.

"I was in it. I made a decision. I know I've loved this guy for a long time, and now is not the time to give up on him."

"Imagine abandoning someone in the middle of their hardest period of life," the social media celebrity added.

"I'm not that type of a person. So I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be."

She also stated on the podcast that the "Yummy" singer is still mending and has talked openly about his sadness, including the "trauma and scars" he experienced in 2019.

"We always had so many conversations about, 'What were our goals? Where did we want to end up at a certain age?'"

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been married for three yearsand have both come to terms with the fact that things aren't always easy.

"We always talked about wanting to be married and be young, and have a young family, and have kids young."

Justin Bieber's Mental Health Condition

Justin Bieber confessed in the same interview that he was "very, very" suicidal.

With highlights covered in his YouTube documentary, he even asked his supporters to get professional help if they were suffering from mental health issues.

In the documentary, the "Peaches" singer said that he needed to improve and that he planned to do it with Hailey's help.

He told Chelsea and Judah, "I just got to a place where I was lonely, and I just didn't want to do it all alone."

Justin went on to explain that he understood he would need "some major mending" in order to get to a position where he and his wife could have a healthy and meaningful relationship.

