Is Justin Timberlake having one of his worst years ever?

This is according to the November 8 issue of In Touch Weekly.

Timberlake is one of the best-selling artists of all time, with a total of ten Grammy awards and four Emmy nominations for his work on "Saturday Night Live."

However, the actor from "In Time" is currently having a difficult time.

"In terms of his profession, Justin Timberlake is used to things going his way," their source said.

"This last year was a big personal and professional setback for him."

Britney Spears' Fans Lash Out

After Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears split up in 2002, he claimed that the pop princess was the one who initially cheated on him.

In his music video "Cry Me A River," he also made it seem like that.

After his behavior was explored in the explosive documentary "Framing Britney Spears" in February of this year, fans quickly attacked him.

Despite issuing a public apology, it appears that Spears has not forgotten.

In an Oct. 13 IG post, Spears posted a video of herself wearing a page-boy cap and captioned it, "Wait, I look like that girl in the Justin Timberlake video with that hat in 'Cry Me A River!!!' Oh s--- that's ME!! "

Is Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel's Cheating A Thing of the Past?

Who could forget Justin Timberlake's alleged adultery on his wife, Jessica Biel, for his "Palmer" co-star Alisa Wainwright, in November 2019?

In a New Orleans bar, the two were seen hand-in-hand.

A few days later, he issued a public statement denying that he had cheated but admitting that he had been drinking and had showed "a serious breach of judgment."

Biel was expecting her first child, Phineas, at the time.

"The photographs were humiliating to Jessica," one insider told In Touch Weekly, and the "Senorita" hitmaker had apparently tried extremely hard to mend their marriage.

They're also going to move to Montana, according to reports, since Biel believes "Hollywood and the partying lifestyle is killing their marriage."

"'You are a father of two and a grown man - act like one!'" she said.

READ ALSO: Jesy Nelson Lip Syncing: Former Little Mix Star's Left The Band Only to Disappoint Fans in First Live Performance?

Justin Timberlake Negative Film Reviews

In "Palmer," Justin Timberlake plays a former high school football standout. The decision was made in 2021, more than a year after the cheating allegations first arose.

"Palmer," on the other hand, received a lot of negative feedback.

Could the cheating scandal have something to do with it? According to the source, "Fans seem to have turned against him."

The Reality of These Justin Timberlake's Rumors

Because Justin Timberlake hasn't publicly stated that he is struggling, it's difficult to know if he is, but it's best to accept In Touch's report with a grain of salt.

READ MORE: Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid Daughter: Will There Be A Custody Hearing For Baby Khai?

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.