Following his homophobic statements at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami on July 25, DaBaby has lost a slew of business partners, festivals, events, and radio stations.

DaBaby, whose actual name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, invited his fansto turn on their lights if they "didn't come up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of those fatal sexually transmitted illnesses that'll kill you in two to three weeks."

The video went viral on social media almost immediately, with various LGBTQ+ celebrities and outlets labeling the rapper's comments "disgusting."

DaBaby instantly apologized for his "hurtful and upsetting" homophobic statements after the uproar.

He's also done a lot of damage control in the months after the incident, apologizing for the second, third, and even fourth time.

DaBaby was even chastised by Dua Lipa, with whom he had cooperated on the popular song "Levitating."

He'd been pulled from a number of other music events since then, including Austin City Limits, the IHeartRadio Special, and many more.

But it appears like DaBaby and the world are no longer at odds.

DaBaby Pardoned, Controversy Ignored?

DaBaby is set to return to the stage, claiming that he has gone a long way since his infamous homophobic outbursts.

Gwendolyn D. Clemons, CEO of Relationship Unleashed, told TMZ that she and her colleagues at the non-profit organization can confidently sign off on DaBaby's presence at Rolling Loud New York last week and future shows since he has learnt so much in the previous two months.

DaBaby also visited with many LGBTQ advocacy groups, insisting that they explain to him why his AIDS rant was destructive and hateful.

Relationship Unleased is said to have given the rapper a free history lesson and even schooled him about the sickness, particularly how it affected his hometown of North Carolina.

Dave Chapelle Condemned

While DaBaby's career is on the mend, Dave Chapelle has yet to be forgiven for allegedly showing neither empathy or regret.

Dave, according to the CEO, knew exactly what he was doing.

They also claim that his address at "The Closer" was a camouflaged hate speech dressed as humor, duping audiences into accepting racist viewpoints.

