"Slipknot" has not released new music for the past two years; recently, fans went wild as the rock band hinted at their comeback after a mysterious website appeared online; is a new album coming out soon?

According to Blabbermouth, the band's Knotfest festival's official website shows a banner that reads, "read all about it if you want to know."

When the photo is clicked, it takes you to a mysterious page called The Chapel Town Rag, which shows floating graphics with a black and red background.

The website also features nine snippet tracks that sounded like new "Slipknot" music.

The outlet mentioned that the website is an online marketplace for the band. Fans could play the snippets as well as purchase spinning graphics that contain a non-fungible token sample of an unreleased song.

At the time of this writing, all of the NFT music on the website is sold out. Slipknot has also not confirmed whether the snippets on their website will be a part of a new album or exclusive for those who have purchased the NFT.

New Music Coming Soon?

In September, Frontman Corey Taylor spoke to Sirius XM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" and confirmed that new music is coming soon.

He said the band's next record is "about 80% done" at the time, and they're currently finishing up a few tracks that needed his vocals.

"I've got a couple more songs to sing. However, I will say this: don't be surprised if in the next month or so you hear something new." he said.

Taylor also gave a hint on what the first single off their new album sounds like, saying, "a 'let's bludgeon everybody and remind them why we're still Slipknot kind of vibe."

'Slipknot's Last Album Was a Success

The band's last album titled "We Are Not Your Kind," released in August 2019, sold more than 100,000 equivalent album units in the United States in its first week.

The album also dominated the charts as it landed at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

Aside from the U.S. success, it also took over the charts in numerous countries worldwide like the United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Mexico, Belgium, Finland, and Portugal.

What Is 'Slipknot' Up To Recently?

The band is currently touring across the country with their Live Nation-produced "Knotfest Roadshow" tour, which features other bands like "Fever 333," "Code Orange," and "Killswitch Engage."

The tour has 29 shows which started in their hometown in Des Moines, Iowa. The last show will be held in Los Angeles on November 5 at Banc of California Stadium.

