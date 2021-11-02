A reporter broke his silence on Lovelyz's disbandment and shared the real reason why the split happened.

Woollim Entertainment released a statement this week confirming the group's disbandment ahead of the members' contracts expiration on November 16.

"We would like to express our gratitude to the eight Lovelyz members who have given their best and brightened up the company as artists under Woollim Entertainment for the past seven years, and we sincerely support the members with their new start," the statement said.

Seven members of Lovelyz reportedly decided not to renew their contracts - Jeong Yein, Ryu Soo Jung, JIN, Kei, Lee Mi Joo, Seo Ji Soo, and Yoo Ji Ae. Meanwhile, Baby Soul - the member with the longest training period under the agency - chose to stay.

The agency did not mention why the members decided not to continue working under the company, but a reporter-turned-YouTuber finally set records straight.

Why Did Lovelyz Disband?

On his YouTube channel, Lee Jin Ho uploaded a video titled, "The real reason Lovelyz is disbanding," where he explained why the group ended up like that. The same reporter proclaimed that Actor K is Kim Seon Ho and claimed that singer Choi Sung Bong was faking his cancer.



According to Lee Jin Ho, Lovelyz members already began their talks about renewing their contracts a long time ago.

"In the beginning, things were looking good. A few members stated they will not renew the contract while some decided that they will renew. If the agency showed a more proactive attitude, then Lovelyz would have been able to stay together even though it wouldn't have been all the members," he explained, as translated by AllKpop.

He added that the last album was the factor behind their disbandment. Per Lee Jin Ho, the members wanted to offer their fans one previous album to conclude their activities with a closure. However, conflicts occurred as they shared different opinions on the matter.

Unfortunately, the group and the CEO failed to work out their issues, causing the members to decide to leave the company. He added that the two problems were their conflict with the CEO and the members' future. All members reportedly have plans that do not resonate with one another.

Lovelyz members were said to have started meeting different agencies three months ago. Some members have already found new companies while the others are finalizing their contracts and adjusting the terms.

