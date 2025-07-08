Grimes Says Social Media Is 'Profoundly' Toxic, Calls X Prison of Nonsense

Grimes is making it clear how she feels about social media—and she's not holding back.

On Monday, July 7, the Canadian singer and music producer took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her strong thoughts about the harm these platforms cause.

"Ok I've basically been entirely off social media and returning here it is overwhelmingly, abundantly and profoundly clear that this place—and all of these places—are a poison," she wrote.

According to Billboard, she also called X "a prison of utterly short form deep-sounding nonsense" and said the platform was "a theater" and a "sh—y pale simulacra of a life."

Although she has posted from time to time over the last few months, Grimes said the experience of being back online made her realize just how damaging it feels. Her comments come after a brief break from social media, though she hasn't shared exactly how long she was away.

This isn't the first time the 37-year-old, born Claire Boucher, has voiced concerns about online life.

In April, she said she tried using all the major apps again and was disturbed by what she saw. "It's rly dark on here!" she wrote. "It feels like a ghost town of depression, bitterness, and pictures of beautiful women doing sext things... this is a massive moral failure of all the apps."

Grimes Says ADHD and Autism Were Easier to Handle Without Social Media

Grimes also raised concerns about the growing popularity of what she called an "uninformed social media mental health subculture."

She warned that while some people online may mean well, others seem to be spreading harmful ideas and making things worse for users, especially young people.

Back in March, Grimes shared with fans that she had been diagnosed with both ADHD and autism, People said.

She said she was thankful to have grown up without social media, which gave her time to work through her challenges without so much outside pressure.

Grimes and tech billionaire Elon Musk, the owner of X, have three children together. The two were in an on-and-off relationship that lasted from 2018 to 2023.

Grimes and Elon Musk are parents to three kids: their son X Æ A-Xii, born in 2020; daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, born in 2021; and youngest son, Techno Mechanicus, born in 2022.

Their parenting disagreements have made headlines, especially when Musk brought their son X Æ A-Xii to the White House without her knowledge.

Grimes has shared that she hopes to keep her children out of the spotlight. However, she admits it hasn't been easy to fully protect their privacy.

She ended her post by saying, "We are in the Wild West of information content and the dismantling of privacy and it's very concerning."