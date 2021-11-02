Ronnie Wilson, an R&B legend popularly known as one of the members of "The Gap Band," has passed away at the age of 73.

His wife Linda Boulware-Wilson confirmed the tragic news to TMZ, saying he died peacefully on Tuesday morning in his home in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The singer's wife also revealed the emotional moments before his tragic death, saying she held his hand as he took his last breath.

Ronnie is said to have suffered a stroke last week, leading him to suffer from a semi-coma and never recover.

His recent medical episode was not the first time, as his wife said the singer suffered several strokes over the past years.

Linda also took to Facebook to confirm the tragic news and pay tribute to her late husband.

"Ronnie Wilson was a genius with creating, producing, and playing the flugelhorn, Trumpet, keyboards, and singing music, from childhood to his early seventies. He will be truly missed!!!" she wrote.

Ronnie Wilson In 'The Gap Band'

"The Gap Band" was founded by three brothers Charlie, Ronnie, and Robert, in the 1970s in Oklahoma. They were named after the streets of Greenwood, Archer, and Pine as a tribute to the Tulsa race massacre.

They imitated music from legendary musicians like "Earth, Wind and Fire," George Clinton, Steve Wanda and more.

Before finding their fame, they used to be warm-up performers for visiting artists like "The Rolling Stones" and Willie Nelson.

They started out producing small albums in the mid-70s but later signed with Mercury Records.

The following decade, their career started skyrocketing as they developed their singing style, leading them to become one of the known brands in the soul and funk music genre.

The 1980s was an excellent decade for the band as it let them stand out among other artists and bands of the same genre. They released hit songs such as "Burn Rubber" and "Yearning For Your Love."

In 1982, their album "IV" was released, and it became one of the biggest soul albums that year. Some of the popular tracks include "Big Fun" and Party Train."

Charlie Wilson later left the band to have a career of his own; he released several R&B tracks as a solo artist.

The band reunited in the mid-1990s and issued a greatest hits album titled "The Gap Band: Live and Well."

Robert Wilson died in 2010 at his home in Palmdale, California, after suffering from a Heart Attack.

