Kanye West, now known as Ye, was spotted rocking a black tee for the veteran's charity Run for the Wall sushi dinner at Nobu in Malibu.

The 44-year-old rapper sported his shaved head, including his eyebrows, but left a little bit of a goatee.

But the Atlanta-born hip-hop legend first unveiled his newest makeover during the Halloween live stream of his Sunday Service. It was the first time he did a service since releasing his 10th studio album titled "Donda."

Kanye West Shaves Off Head

Kanye West was heavily mocked after posting a photo of his uneven haircut on Instagram roughly two weeks ago.

It's unclear why he did it, and he didn't say if he'd previously shaved his brows at the time.

Best Reactions to Kanye West's Lack of Eyebrows

Kanye West shaved off his eyebrows and people are not feeling it👀 pic.twitter.com/6cMYVqAeDy — YFM KUMASI 🇬🇭 (@y1025fm) November 2, 2021

On social media, fans gave mixed reactions to the rapper's newest look.

@BarnacleBeat tweeted, "This is what happens when your lady starts smashing Pete Davidson."

The Twitter user refers to Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian being speculated to be dating the "Saturday Night Live" star after sharing an on-screen kiss in one of their sketches and being spotted holding hands riding a roller coaster.

"pls I may be the only one seeing Lord Voldemort looking at this Kanye pix," said @d_blaze4eva.

"Harry Potter" fans would know that the only famous icon not to have eyebrows is Lord Voldemort.

Some fans have aired out their frustration, like @Qofaliquippa saying, "I'm dead. LOL. Kanye is going crazy. "While @KrayJayLonely said, "Kanye is going crazy."

One person believes that you don't need that much hair on your face if you're a billionaire.

@CaliCoogi wrote in a tweet, "When you have a billion dollars, you don't need eyebrows."

Kanye West shaving his eyebrows is another pop culture moment just after Britney Spears shaved her hair in her mid-life crisis.

"Britney shaved her head, Kanye shaved his eyebrows," one person said.

"Can't wait to see Kanye clones walking around with their eyebrows shaved off," another mocked.

It's unclear what Kanye West will shave off next, but many social media users are hoping to see regular, non-famous people looking like Kanye West.

