Britney Spears' admirers believed her father, Jamie Spears, was the genius behind the whole thing, but it turns out there was only one mastermind.

In truth, the pop princess believes that it was her mother, Lynne, who first suggested Conservatorship to Jamie.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the "Womanizer" hitmaker made the astonishing assertion.

"The most deadly animal in the world is a silent smiling lady," Britney captioned a photograph.

She aimed at her parents in several sentences, writing, "my dad [Jamie] may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago ... but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea."

The 39-year-old singer-dancer went on to say, "I will never get those years back."

Britney Spears went on to accuse her mom of "secretly ruining her life."

"And yes, I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it... So go f-k yourself with your 'I have NO IDEA what's going on' attitude!!!!

The "Lucky" hitmaker further addressed her mom and concluded, "You know exactly what you did ... My dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship. "

Britney Spears' latest claim only strengthens the case that her father, Jamie Spears, was the primary architect of the whole Conservatorship.

Lynne, who divorced Jamie in 2002, has been a vocal backer of Britney's fight against her conservatorship, calling her June court evidence "a really gutsy showing."

She even assisted her daughter in petitioning the court to have her own counsel.

Jamie Spears Out of Britney's Conservatorship

Jamie Spears has filed fresh legal docs, which TMZ acquired, detailing why he wants to be released from conservatorship as soon as possible.

In court filings, his attorneys stated that the father-of-three loves and supports his famous daughter and would do all in his power to protect and care for her.

"That entailed acting as her Conservator for the past 13 years; now, it means ending her Conservatorship."

Jamie has filed to quit his status as Britney Spears' Conservatorship immediately, and he is doing so without asking for extra money.

According to his papers, he was also willing to be completely upfront in giving over all of his files to the new conservator in order to put an end to this horrible chapter in his life.

