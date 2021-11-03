Lady Gaga is making her movie comeback for the film "House of Gucci," and she gave an insight why she didn't consider speaking to Patrizia Reggiani, whom she portrays in the movie, before filming.

In an interview with British Vogue's December issue, the singer/actress said she felt that she could genuinely do her character justice if she "approached it with the eye of a curious woman who was interested in possessing a journalistic spirit." Hence, she knows that to do with what's happening with the scenes.

In addition, she revealed that no one, not even Reggiani, could tell her who she was portraying.

"I did my very best to play the truth," she said. (via The Kansas City Star)

Patrizia Reggiani Previously Expressed Disappointment With Lady Gaga

In an interview with ANSA earlier this year, Patrizia Reggiani said she's "annoyed" that the queen of pop is playing her in the film.

She expressed her disappointment as Gaga did not consider coming and meeting her.

"I am rather annoyed at the fact that Lady Gaga is playing me in the new Ridley Scott film without having had the consideration and sensibility to come and meet me," she said. (via Buzz Feed)

How Did Lady Gaga Prepare For The Role?

Lady Gaga, an Italian by blood, did not read the book that the movie was based on, saying she didn't want anything that had an opinion that would "color" her thinking in any way.

To prepare for the role, she opted to read newspapers, clippings, and recordings of Patrizia Reggiani's 1995 case.

Lady Gaga Had Psychological Difficulty Playing The Role of Patrizia Reggiani?

The "Sine From Above" hitmaker said she had experienced some form of psychological difficulty towards the end of filming the movie.

The singer mentioned she was either in her hotel room "living and speaking as Reggiani," or she was on set "leaving and speaking as her."

The singer also shared a story of the time when she went out in Italy with a hat on to take a walk then she panicked.

"House of Gucci" is based on Reggiani, who was convicted of arranging the assassination of the former head of the fashion brand, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Rider).

Scott Ridley directs and produces the film. The movie will be released on November 24.

