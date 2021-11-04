Is it now time for the surviving members of Little Mix to start their own solo careers?

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, and Jade Thirlwall may have indicated in a recent interview that they are going to split up, soon following Jesy Nelson's contentious leave.

The ladies appeared on "Smallzy's Surgery," an Australian radio show, and were asked about their plans for the future.

The host asked, "Do we know what's next? Is that a question that collectively there's no known answer to?"

A quiet moment passed, then Pinnock answered, "Well, I mean, I just think Little Mix, ten years in, it's something that can never really die if I'm honest."

Before the interview finished, Edwards and Thirlwall nervously laughed, discussing some of the bands' recollections from the past.

It wasn't the first time Little Mix deflected a question regarding the band's future.

Thirlwall joked that the girls would be celebrating the holidays right before heading on their Confetti tour next year in a Q&A session with Kiss FM, when asked what was in store for them after releasing their greatest hits album.

Fans instantly speculated on social media that the forthcoming tour will be their final one.

Fans urged the band to "clear up the breakup rumors please! We need to know if Little Mix is continuing."

Rumors of a Little Mix Split

Following their dramatic public disagreement with former member Jesy Nelson, rumors of Little Mix breaking up have exploded.

After more than 10 years together, Edwards, Pinnock, and Thirlwall are apparently "throwing up the towel," according to a source who spoke to The Sun last month.

They're rumored to be planning to announce their breakup and pursue single careers.

"There has been a lot of speculation about the future of Little Mix, but it is now very clear that the end of the road has been reached."

"A date has been chosen to announce the divorce," the insider said, "and the next tour will be a goodbye to their fans."

Little Mix is expected to make an announcement this month, but fans will have to wait and see.

