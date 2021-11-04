ARMYs now feel extremely worried after BTS member and leader RM posted a lengthy, worrying letter.

Ever since BTS savored skyrocketing fame, its members started to frequently talk about the pressure and depression they deal with.

Most recently, RM took his feelings on Weverse and shared alarming words to fans.

On Thursday, the K-pop idol shared a handwritten letter on the website and wished their fans well. According to RM, writing long letters has become a difficult task for him these past few months.

He also expressed his desire to have everyone who supports and loves them be as peaceful as possible amid the problems and crises around the globe.

"I've been searching for peace and stability for so long, but I can't erase the idea that people, or maybe even I, always want a kind of drama. I think it's a strange disease that makes me anxious when things stabilize a little," he said, worrying fans.

He also recalled his time as a 17-year-old in Seoul. Now that RM is already 28, he reportedly started hoping to be fruitful and firm in the following years.



Although he told his fans he misses them, RM offered another cryptic message by saying winter scared him when the season occurred once again.

But in the end, he seemingly tried to tell fans that he was just having a melancholic feeling as he planned to work on new music once again.

BTS Dealing With Mental Health Issues

The supergroup openly talked about mental health numerous times. One of their most touching interviews happened after their fellow idol, SHINee's late member Kim Jong Hyun, died by suicide in December 2017.

In an interview with E! News, Suga and RM acknowledged people's loneliness and sadness.

Suga told the public that no one knows when someone is suffering and lonely, so it is people's responsibility to create a kinder environment for all.

Meanwhile, RM was also shocked by Jong Hyun's death, especially since he was successful in the industry. With that, the rapper said a person can still suffer from mental health issues regardless of what their life looks like.

"Every day is stressful for our generation. It's hard to get a job, it's harder to attend college now more than ever... Adults need to create policies that can facilitate that overall social change," RM told Billboard.

