"Guns N' Roses" frontman Axl Rose has different impressions from celebrities who have met him in the past. Recently, Josh Todd of "Buckcherry" had a weird experience, but indeed memorable for him.

According to Loudwire, the singer was a guest in an episode of the "Appetite for Distortion" podcast, where he discussed the time when he met Rose in an event.

He mentioned that despite "Buckcherry" playing for "Guns N' Roses" in 2011, he never got the chance to meet yet as the latter would perform by the time when Todd's band is already headed to the next city.

At the end of their tour, their manager said Rose wanted to meet them in person.

They stood out of the hallway of some arena then he came out. He was shocked to see rose carrying a plastic bag from Best Buy.

The rock legend eventually said hi. "I just wanna say it was nice having you guys out," he recalled what Rose said.

The frontman later took out iPads from the plastic bag he was holding and gave each one of them the gadget.

Todd said he was left speechless after the encounter. (watch the interview below)

"It was one of the coolest gestures from one of your heroes that's ever happened. It wasn't that we got an iPad, it was that f****** Axl Rose gave us a fucking iPad," he said.

The band then took a picture with Rose, and he left to perform on stage.

Josh Todd Gushes Over Axl Rose

In the same interview, Todd expressed how excellent Axl Rose was to him, saying, "I have always really loved axel as a front man, I really think he's a talented guy."

"there's been a handful of experiences of me for my rock and roll career where I've met some of my heroes and it was a really really wonderful experience and that was one of them." he said, referring to his first encounter with the frontman.

Is 'Buckcherry' Still Active?

According to Song Kick, "Buckcherry" is still active and is currently touring across four countries with 29 tour dates.

Their next show will be in Sayreville, New Jersey. The band will fly to the United Kingdom by the end of November for shows.

