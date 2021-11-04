Rihanna recently surprised fans when she announced that she would be releasing a re-issue of all records in her discography as vinyl with a t-shirt bundle. However, some fans are not happy with her latest announcement; why is that?

Taking to her Instagram, the "We Found Love" hitmaker posted a 70s inspired photo of her lying face-down on the floor filled with her vinyl albums.

She captioned the post, "'Today's kids will never know what vinyl is,' they said! #TheRIHissue shoprihanna.com" (check out the post below)

The Barbados-born songstress completed her nostalgic-inspired look by wearing a graphic shirt, hot pants, fishnet stockings, and a pair of platform boots.

The so-called "Rih-Issue" will cover all albums within her discography: "Music of the Sun," "A Girl Like Me," "Good Girl Gone Bad," "Rated R," "Loud," "Talk That Talk," "Unapologetic," and "Anti."

On her online shop, her Vinyl re-issue is bundled with t-shirts or hoodies, which are priced from $100 to $140.

At the time of this writing, "Anti" is already sold out.

Some Fans Are Not Happy

Despite Rihanna treating her fans with a surprise drop of collection, many of them were unhappy as she hadn't released new music in five years.

"Rihanna announcing new vinyls for her old albums and not a new album is pissing me off," one fan wrote.

"No one said that miss riri but do you know what today's kids will never know? A new album by rihanna," another fan wrote.

READ ALSO: Zayn Malik, Harry Styles Clashed in One Direction? Reason 'Watermelon Sugar' Hitmaker Didn't Want Him in Same Jet Revealed



"The Navy's been asking for that new album for years, and Rihanna said, "nope, take my old ones instead!" one tweeted.

At the time of this writing, Rihanna has not publicly announced whether she will be releasing new music anytime soon or not.

When Will Rihanna Drop a New Song?

Earlier this year, Rihanna confirmed that she would be having her long-awaited comeback "soon," but did not state a release date.

According to Capital Xtra, the singer took to the comment section of an Instagram post when a fan wrote, "celebrate by releasing a song." To which Rihanna responded with, "I think I should soon, just 1 tho lol."

The last album Rihanna released was "Anti" in 2016.

READ MORE: John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Reveals Why Pete Davidson Is Good For Their Friend Kim Kardashian



© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.