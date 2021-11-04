Insiders have lately disclosed that Zayn Malik's extensive drug usage hasn't helped him face his demons following his separation from Gigi Hadid and the reported confrontation with her mother Yolanda Hadid.

Insiders told the New York Post that the "Pillow Talk" singer has been using marijuana nonstop since his days in One Direction.

Sadly, the British singer has been described as "paranoid" and "aggressive."

"Zayn feels like life is out to get him," they said. "He actually finds it difficult to deal with the kind of celebrity he has, and that comes off as ungrateful and arrogant."

"I believe people would warm to him if he was a little more candid about his problems."

Is Zayn Malik A Diva?

Zayn Malik's early days as a celebrity were said to be difficult for him.

"He was simply so tough that he wouldn't show up for events, like photo sessions or even performances," a source close to the former boyband star told The Post. "He would barricade himself in the home, using heaps of cannabis, and it made him incredibly unpredictable."

In fact, Malik, who departed One Direction in 2015, was so tough to deal with that former bandmate Harry Styles reputedly refused to share a bus or a plane with him.

Styles had to take a different tour bus with his other bandmates, Niall Horan and Liam Payne, since Malik would be smoking all the way to the event, according to the insider.

Malik would be joined by Louis Tomlinson instead.

Zayn Malik is said to have turned abrasive at the conclusion of his leave since he never accepts responsibility for anything.

"It's always someone's fault."

READ ALSO: Kanye West Trendsetter: All The Best Reactions to Rapper's Newest Look

Yolanda Hadid's Assault

New allegations concerning Zayn Malik's prior conduct surfaced after the former "X Factor" contestant was charged with four counts of harassment against Yolanda Hadid, his ex-girlfriend, and Gigi Hadid, Malik's child's mother.

For each of the four offenses, the "Vibez" singer pled no contest and was sentenced to 90 days of probation.

Malik will also be enrolled in an anger management program as well as a domestic violence program.

It's unknown if Hadid and Malik will reunite, but they are said to be co-parenting their 13-month-old daughter Khai.

READ MORE: Britney Spears' Mom Demands $650K From Star's Estate Hours Before Explosive Revelation

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.