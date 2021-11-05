Avril Lavigne is finally back! The Punk Pop Princess is currently gearing up for a new era of music under her current label and possibly her biggest musical comeback to date.

Recent news of the singer signing with Travis Barker's music label has become widespread on several music-related article headlines. According to this article by Billboard, Lavigne is now preparing for a comeback single under DTA records which she'll be releasing next week.

The publication mentioned how Avril herself was the one who revealed the big announcement on all of her social media accounts.

Will Avril New Song Feature Marshmallow?

On November 5, the "Complicated" singer posted about the single's title, which is a song in collaboration with DJ Marshmellow. This information followed after he was tagged in the same announcement post.

Although they never disclosed the involvement of the electronic music producer, it seems like many fans were unhappy with it. After a few hours, they no longer tagged the DJ's account on Lavigne's post.

why is marshmallow tagged… don’t tell me he on the song.. COME ON AVRIL — ive sold 100m copies (@mimi1stwin) November 5, 2021

The "Sk8r Boi" singer shared that her new track "Bite Me" will be available for streaming next week on November 10. Simultaneously, Headline Planet reported that the artist will be appearing on the "Late Late Show With James Corden" on the exact day that her song will drop.



According to the article, the guests scheduled to appear on that date include Lavigne for musical performance and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

READ ALSO: Avril Lavigne To Release New Music Soon? Singer Updates On Fun Contract Signing With Travis Barker Under DTA Records

Avril Lavigne Fans React to the News

"Avril Lavigne is Coming" trends on Twitter after she also posted her announcement about the new single track on social media and encouraged her followers to preserve it on their playlists.

Are you ready to “BITE ME” ? My new song, November 10th. Pre save now: https://t.co/2KDyfqDnQw pic.twitter.com/pXRPb3H4VH — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) November 5, 2021



The majority of them celebrate by screaming, "AVRIL LAVIGNE'S LEAD SINGLE COMING NEXT WEEK THE WORLD IS HEALING" on social media. However, others are still processing the news as this person even said, "Omg I'm shaking screaming crying" as they can't wait for "Bite Me" to drop.

Some of the musician's supporters have been raving on about the single's cover photo as fans tweeted, "Love the Alice in Wonderland-style atmosphere in the new Avril Lavigne's single cover!!"

And another one said, "The picture Avril chose as the single cover is so iconic and makes you even more excited about the song."

"Only listening to Avril until Wednesday," a dedicated fan proclaimed while another person tweeted something similar "Now I'll be listening to Avril's music until the release date Lol So excited!"

READ MORE: Britney Spears' Lawyer Makes Huge Demands Concerning 'Electronic Surveillance' Taken Under Father Jamie

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.