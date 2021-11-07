This weekend, Travis Scott is making headlines for his Astroworld Festival mishap.

Concertgoers were expected to have a good time and appreciate the music and performers.

Instead, people were killed and injured, and it's all due of Travis' history of inciting violence.

Travis raised concerns after videos surfaced of audiences stampeding towards him during his concerts at Lollapalooza in Chicago in 2015 and the outdoor venue in Arkansas in 2017.

"Let's go. Come over. I want chaos," he reportedly encouraged the crowd at both events.

this hurts to watch... It makes me sick to my stomach. Travis Scott is SICK pic.twitter.com/CgaAPHapBT — Barb Status (@barb_status) November 6, 2021

A disabled fan has lambasted the artist for putting the fans' safety at risk after collapsing during a 2017 concert.

Kyle Green, who was injured in the 2017 event, expressed his sorrow and heartbreak for the families of those who died at the concert last Friday through his lawyer.

"He's even more incensed by the fact that it could have been averted had Travis learned his lesson in the past and changed his mindset about pushing people to behave in such a reckless manner," Kyle's lawyer Howard Hershenhorn said in a statement to Rolling Stone.

Kyle said he was pushed over the edge of a balcony at the concert, which was supposed to be extremely crowded. His injuries included broken bones and vertebrae, and he has a significant disability.

At one concert, Travis allegedly encouraged spectators to jump from the balcony. "I see you," he continued, "but are you going to do it? They'll catch you. Don't be terrified."

Because of what happened during the 2015 and 2017 concerts, he pled twice to disorderly and reckless behavior offenses.

However, in the Astrowold Music Festival, it didn't seem like Travis Scott forcing people to do something chaotic.

TRAVIS SCOTT SHOULD BE HELD RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS!!!! #AstroWorld pic.twitter.com/gbLkVWOAon — A Blessing (@BLM_004) November 6, 2021

Travis Scott Highly Distraught, In Tears

Travis Scott is said to be distressed over the chaos at his Astroworld Music Festival on Friday night.

At the event, eight people were killed and hundreds were injured.

The "Goosebumps" hitmaker "stopped the show to make sure everybody were okay," according to a source who talked to Page Six.

Despite observing one person being dragged away, he was caught on tape performing. The rapper, on the other hand, is said to have been unaware of the situation.

When he did, though, Travis Scott reportedly called a halt to the show.

The insider said, "He's really upset - he had no idea what was going on, he was on stage performing."

