Is another Kanye West tantrum on the horizon?

Kim Kardashian is apparently bracing herself for a "full-fledged outburst" from her soon-to-be ex-husband over her "relationship" with Pete Davidson.

The report comes after the "Jesus Is King" rapper went on a podcast to say that despite her filing for divorce in February 2021, he still loves the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" actress and that she is "still his wife."

After hearing him on his podcast interview a few days ago, a source close to the KKW Beauty mogul and billionaire singer told The Sun that she "certainly has alarm bells ringing."

The tipster said, "She's now just waiting for the full on meltdown about Pete. The honest truth is she doesn't want to deal with all this b------. That's why she's divorcing him. "

Kim Kardashian 'Pissed Off'

They went on to state that the mother of four has no room in her life for Kanye, whose legal name has now been changed to Ye after a judge approved it, and his drama, and that she is furious at him for adding to it.

But it's the mention of their children on the podcast that has Kim so enraged.

"She's been cautious the whole time, perfecting the playbook on how not to push his buttons, and then he starts up just when the finish line is so close."

Kim has even been silent about his rumored relationship with Irina Shayk.

The SKIMS billionaire apparently gives the "Gold Digger" hitmaker full custody and ensures that nothing on their planned Hulu show irritates Kanye.

Her 41-year-old reality star is also said to be bothered by her 44-year-old ex's habit of calling her in the middle of the night.

She doesn't respond, which is unfortunate for Ye.

READ ALSO: Ariana Grande's True Feelings About Pete Davidson Dating Kim Kardashian Revealed

Kanye West's Surprising Kim Kardashian Claims

In a recent episode of the podcast "Drink Champs," the Yeezy creator referred to Kim Kardashian as his "wife" and stated that they are still married.

"This ain't no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together."

He went on to say how he wants to get back together with her and is blaming the media and the entertainment industry for being against them as a couple.

"If you look at the media, that's not what they're promoting. That's not what they want. They want it to be a new episode, a new TV show."

"And then they have people all around in my wife's ear."

READ MORE: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox Engaged: Famous Duo Ready To Follow Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's Footsteps?

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.