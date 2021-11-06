Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox wish to follow in their close friends' footsteps now that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged.

Since hooking up in early 2020, the 35-year-old Hollywood actress has apparently been keen to make things official with the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker.

Fox is apparently aiming to "get married ASAP" after the Poosh founder said yes to the Blink 182 drummer on Oct. 17 after less than a year of dating.

"She feels like she can truly start constructing her new life with Colson," says the "Jennifer's Body" star, whose divorce from Brian Austin Green was recently finalized.

OK! magazine also received information from a source close to the situation. Despite having three children already (Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5), Fox told People magazine that he "would love to have another child."

MGK also has a teenage daughter, Casie, from a previous relationship.

"They're really considering eloping in Las Vegas and hosting a large party in Los Angeles for all their friends and family," the source claimed.

Since their initial meeting on the set of their film "Midnight in the Switchgrass," which began filming in Puerto Rico in March 2020, Fox and Kelly have been hot and heavy.

However, when the "Transformers" actress appeared in Kelly's music video for "Bloody Valentine," whispers about their prospective romance began to circulate.

Megan Fox, on the other hand, may soon get her dream, as an informant told Entertainment Tonight that Machine Gun Kelly is set to propose to her.

According to the source, the "My Ex's Best Friend" singer has been telling his buddies that he intends to propose to his girlfriend shortly.

"They're very in love and beyond obsessed with each other. They are ready to take this next step in their relationship."

READ ALSO: Kanye West In Divorce Denial: Ye Still Insists Kim Kardashian Is Still His Wife Amid Pete Davidson Dating Rumors

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, "Intense Relationship"

Megan Fox discussed her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly with British GQ last month.

"Our souls selected this to have to face our dark selves; to face things about ourselves we didn't want to know, that we attempted to push away," she added in a statement.

"It's ecstasy and agony for sure... I don't want people to think anything's perfect with us. I didn't say it was the darkest fairy tale for no reason."

Is MGK Proposing to Megan Fox?

It's best to take OK! magazine and Entertainment Tonight's reports with a grain of salt. Fans will only know the truth once the couple announces it on their social media or via their publicists.

READ MORE: John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Reveals Why Pete Davidson Is Good For Their Friend Kim Kardashian

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.