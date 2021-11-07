808 State's official Twitter page announced the death of their bassist and keyboard player Andrew Barker at the age of 53.

His bandmates posted a statement on Sunday, November 7, that read, "It's with a heavy heart to inform you of the passing of Andrew Barker."

"His family and friends asks that people respect their privacy at this time but remember him for the joy he brought through his personality and music. You'll forever be missed," they concluded.

Despite having no clear reports regarding his death, Manchester Evening Post stated that the Manchester band received information from his immediate family revealing he experienced "a short period of illness" and passed away in his hometown of Manchester on Saturday, November 6.

Remembering Andrew Barker

The group 808 State started in Manchester in 1987, having their name based on the Roland TR-808 drum machine. Graham Massey, Martin Price, and Gerald Simpson came together and released their debut album, "Newbuild," in September 1988.

According to NME, Andrew Barker and Darren Partington joined the group in 1989 after their collaborative group "Spinmasters." The two came after Simpson departed from the band to start his own project called "A Guy Called Gerald." Later on, Partington also left the band after being imprisoned for 18 months in 2015 for drug dealing.

A year later from their debut, they achieved commercial success when their song "Pacific State" was played on BBC Radio One. 808 State continued their music career by releasing five more studio LPs, collaborating with numerous artists like Guy Garvey, Bernard Sumner, James Dean Bradfield, and Björk. Adding to that, the group is also renowned for hits including "In Yer Face," and "The Only Rhyme That Bites," and their last album, "Transmission Suite," in 2019.

Rest In Peace

Friends and fans immediately shared their messages on social media as soon as they heard the news. Happy Mondays singer Rowetta said, "Absolutely heartbreaking news. Love you and will miss you Andy Barker."



Former Hacienda DJ Dave Haslam also posted, "So sad to hear this about Andy Barker of 808 State. I first met him 35 years ago. He was a bringer of joy, a totally delightful fella."

A fan wrote: 'So sad to hear this, another unsung Manchester music man, and superb DJ..from the all nighters at Soundgarden, spinmasters, the brilliant Tuesday night Sunset radio sessions, all the 808 state gigs top Manchester Music man the music will never die RIP Sir xxx.'

May his soul rest in peace.

