Sam Matlock, popularly known as the guitarist and vocalist for the United Kingdom-based duo "Wargasm," recently alleges that club bouncers slammed his head against the toilet seat after performing last week.

The band recently took to Twitter to share their side of the story of what happened during their "Face Down" gig in The Scala, London. They began their statement by expressing their gratitude toward fans who attended the event, saying they were thankful for the warm welcome.

However, they were disappointed after a bouncer became verbally aggressive to their female tour manager leading Matlock to interfere. (check out Sam Matlock's alleged injuries below)

"After this, in a completely overzealous and unnecessary use of force, three bouncers then dragged Sam into the backstage toilets," they went on.

Two of the bouncers allegedly "slammed his head against the toilet seat" and held his head in the toilet bowl. Another security personnel stepped in and closed the door with his foot.

The guitarist was able to get out of the situation after another member of the touring team intervened.

The Scala Avoiding 'Wargasm'?

In the statement, the band alleges that the club has not been responding to any of their emails.

They also warn other musicians visiting the place to be aware of their "deeply shocking" experience and the treatment they got last Friday.

"It's now been made very clear to us that as long as this current security team are under employment there, from our experience we do not consider Scala a safe venue, especially for women," they wrote.

The Scala Responds

The Scala also released a statement on Facebook regarding the situation, saying they are aware of the allegations made against their club.

The management said they are currently "conducting a full scale investigation with our security provider, Saber Security. We will not tolerate this sort of behaviour alleged or otherwise." (via Guitar World)

Organizers of "Face Down London" have also issued a statement, saying they are extending their sincere apologies to the band and won't tolerate such actions.

Meanwhile, according to the BBC, a spokesman for the SIA (authorities regulating security licenses in the UK) says they are currently investigating the matter.

