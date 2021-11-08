Lawyers for Kenneth Petty's alleged sexual assault victim recently made some surprising allegations about his wife, Nicki Minaj.

The "Superbass" hitmaker, whose real name is Onika Maraj, is a member of a violent gang known as Makk Balla Brims, according to lawyer Tyrone Blackburn, Esq.

According to reports, the gang is based in New York, with a subsection of Brims operating in Queens.

They are said to be well-organized and largely reliant on narcotics, firearms, and the rap industry.

Jennifer Hough, the alleged victim, claims that Petty and Minaj are members of the group in court records obtained by AllHipHop. They've provided evidence to judge Eric Vitaliano of their recent journey to Queens.

The duo was spotted in Jamaica, Queens, New York, according to the tabloid, and they were even seen in an Instagram Live video.

"Maraj and Petty were both observed socializing with members of the Bloods Gang's Makk Ballers set, of which Petty and Maraj are both members."

"Shortly after Petty and Maraj are seen with their gangster comrades, a member of the gang posts a death threat to Ms. Hough on Twitter, stating: 'Jennifer, if you see this, the Makks are coming to get you,'" the report continued.

Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj Lawsuit

Jennifer Hough, who is suing Petty for $20 million, claims that he and Minaj launched a terror campaign that began last year.

Her lawyers also alleged that after she refused a man named Black's offer of $20,000, he threatened her life on social media.

They wanted her to retract her allegations so that the celebrity husband might be removed from the National Sex Offender Registry, she claims.

Petty and Minaj allegedly promised her $500,000 in exchange for recanting her testimony about being raped and held at knifepoint in 1994.

Petty pleaded guilty to the offence in 1995 and was sentenced to four years in prison.

The harassment, however, increased after Petty was jailed for the second time for failing to register as a sex offender in California.

Petty later admitted to the crime and is currently awaiting punishment.

The Makk Balla gang is said to be planning a vengeance on Hough, who hasn't worked since May 2020 and has moved to several states.

Hough is also suffering from extreme sadness and paranoia at the moment.

