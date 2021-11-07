A video of David Grohl resurfaced on the internet, which impressed many people, following the Astroworld Festival, where many concertgoers lost their lives.

One tragic scene happened on November 6, where Travis Scott hosted a music event in Houston, Texas. This event is where eight people died, and numerous people got injured after the crowd surged on the stage.

Based on CNN's report, the witnesses and officials said that at least 25 people were transported to the hospital, five of them are minors.

Many criticized Travis Scott for handling the situation, which led to a social media craze addressing how "unaffected" he was with the incident. Many people mentioned the Foo Fighters singer how he handled his audiences' safety while performing.

'Take Note, Performers'

In a tweet made by Twitter user @Todd_Spence, he said, "In light of the tragic Astroworld deaths, here's a clip of Dave Grohl stopping a Foo Fighters show in its tracks to help out an autistic child in the crowd."

In light of the tragic Astroworld deaths, here's a clip of Dave Grohl stopping a Foo Fighters show in its tracks to help out an autistic child in the crowd. Take note, performers - you often see things security cannot. Look out for your fans. pic.twitter.com/Fq6CMUDnGN — SPENCE, TODD (@Todd_Spence) November 7, 2021

He also attached a video of Grohl, adding, "Take note, performers - you often see things security cannot. Look out for your fans." In the video, the vocalist stopped his performance and pointed at a kid near him, raising a concern that he needed a better seat.

The child's father commented on the same video and shared his experience, "We weren't in any trouble at all, Dave just saw me holding my son up and thought he needed a better seat. But the whole experience was awesome. Dave is the greatest, they let us hang out side stage [for] the rest of the show.

Good Example Of Performers

Aside from Dave Grohl, more fans mentioned artists who did a good example "of a performer being responsible for his audience's safety. One is from a Linkin Park concert where the band stopped for "a problem" in the mosh pit where a member from the crowd fell on the ground.

Travis Scott should watch this clip of Chester Bennington of Linkin Park handling a crowd pic.twitter.com/JWcfhcdeTa — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) November 7, 2021



In the video, they said, "Sorry guys, we gotta look out for safety first, for real, nobody gets hurt. That's number one."

Another fan mentioned Harry Styles, who did the same as Grohl twice when he performed in Roxy. One more is Tina Turner, where she paused a Barcelona concert asking everyone to step back, and the fans followed her.



