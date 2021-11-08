Former FTISLAND member Choi Jong Hoon has been released from prison, multiple Korean media outlets revealed.

Choi Jong Hoon ended his prison sentence on Monday, exactly two years and six months since he entered his cell on charges of violating the Special Act on the Punishment of Sexual Violence Crimes (special level rape) in May 2019.

He was one of the five people accused of gang sexual assault and illegally filming women between January to March 2016. Alongside him were Jung Joon-young, Burning Sun MD Kim, Kwon, and Huh.

Choi Jong Hoon defended himself and said he was drunk at that time. He initially received a five-year prison sentence, but since he reportedly had an agreement with the victim, his sentence was reduced in half.

In addition, he was charged with one year in prison and two years in probation for allegedly offering a bribe to a public official and spreading illegal videos.

Meanwhile, Korean singer Jung Joon Young continues to serve his five-year prison sentence.

What The Allegations Said About Jung Joon Young, Choi Jong Hoon, and 3 Men

It all started when a woman, identified as A, claimed she woke up and found herself naked with Choi Jong Hoon beside her. She also exposed to a Korean cable show that after news about chatroom messages emerged, she thought she could be the person on the chatroom.



After contacting the reporter who posted the issue, she confirmed that five men indeed abused her.

The incident happened in 2016 when she drank with five men. When she woke up afterward, she said, "Jong-hoon was next to me laughing. Since I was naked, I asked: 'What's going on?' They said: 'You don't remember?' and laughed."

At that time, she reportedly believed she only lost consciousness because of the panic-disorder medication she was taking. Although the incident happened, all men kept in touch with her as if nothing had occurred between them.

Choi Jong Hoon's agent announced he would be leaving FTISLAND and retiring from the entertainment industry for good.

Jung Joon Young, on the other hand, also lost his gigs, including "2 Days & 1 Night." He will be released on October 1, 2025, once he completes his five years imprisonment. He will also undergo 80 hours of sexual violence education and a five-year employment restriction.

