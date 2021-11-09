Sandra Denton, popularly known as one of the three members of the famed group "Salt-N-Pepa," recently opened up about the time they almost got arrested after authorities misheard a lyric they were singing; what happened?

Speaking to Page Six during this year's Glamour's Women of the Year Awards, Pepa said police officials used to go to their concert venues to watch and listen throughout their performance.

Denton said authorities warned them that they would be taken off the stage immediately when they said a curse word.

The group was singing their 1986 hit song "Push It," and Pepa said cops thought they were singing something else.

"We were saying 'Push It;' they thought we were saying, 'P****, real good.' So the police were waiting for us," she recalled.

Denton revealed that they had to show and explain the lyrics to them to get out of the situation.

Sandra Denton Shares How The Music Industry Changed For Women Over Time

Being a hit duo in the 80s to 90s, "Salt-N-Pepa " became controversial when they released the song "Let's Talk About Sex." Today, Denton is happy that the public changed its perspective on women over the years.

She said their 1990 song was meant to educate people and "teach about the do's and the don't's."

Today, she said releasing such a track is "nothing now."

"It's amazing to see how everything has evolved and women are bossing up and taking care of their own business and heading their own empire." she added.

Denton also expressed how proud she is of women in the hip-hop industry as it has been dominated by men before.

What Is Sandra 'Pepa' Denton Up To Today?

Denton is currently a star of the reality TV series "Growing Up Hip Hop," along with her daughter Egypt Criss.

She will also go on tour with the "New Kids on the Block" for the second time.

"Salt-N-Pepa," which includes other members Cheryl "Salt" James and DJ Spinderella, have been quiet over the years despite releasing five successful albums and chart-topping songs. The group disbanded in 2002, but they had a reunion in 2005.

Per Distractify, the band faced controversy during their Las Vegas residency as DJ Spinderella alleges that her payments "rarely came on time" and production hadn't paid all of her royalties.

