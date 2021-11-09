Many families are still grieving for their loss after a tragic accident at this year's Astroworld Festival in Austin, Texas. Twitter and TikTok users have been protesting online to give justice that the victims deserve; however, there are also people who post photos and videos alleging that the incident was a satanic ritual.

According to the New York Post, many conspiracy theorists have accused Travis Scott of doing a satanic ritual during last week's harrowing event.

Tags such as "astroworld illuminati," "astroworld demonic," and more are making rounds on social media.

Many users pointed out that the stage design is shaped like an inverted cross. They also justified that imagery of flames, burning doves, and the light text that reads "see ya on the other side," are a part of the said ritual.

"Demon Travis chanted some EVIL ritual something while they where carrying out the sacrifices," one tweeted.

"there's something weird and satanic about this im not sorry," another one wrote.

One Twitter user shared a Reddit post from four years ago that reads, "I truly believe Travis Scott is a demon sent from hell. I can't describe the evil and darkness that possessed him. I first hand witnessed his evil spirits passed to many of the fans at the concert."

Despite the speculations, many fans defended the event and called out the said conspiracy theorists.

"the fact that people are blaming the astroworld concert on satanic/ritualistic activities instead of acknowledging the fact that these people are horrible and just did not care is so beyond me," one wrote.

Celebrities Who Are Accused of Performing Satanic Rituals

Travis Scott is not the only celebrity that has been accused of performing a satanic ritual in concert events. Stars like Kanye West, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and more are alleged to be a part of the Illuminati, but none confirmed it.

According to Refinery 29, conspiracy theorists accused Lady Gaga of performing the said ritual after being spotted wearing horns, having a blood-drenched performance during her Monster Ball tour, and more.

However, the outlet has debunked the claims, saying the "House of Gucci" actress is only doing this for artistic purposes as she's drawn to Christian and Hindu symbolism, and she's been using it throughout the beginning of her career.

