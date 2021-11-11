Elton John has admitted that he is in agony, but the 74-year-old award-winning artist will still embark on his 150-city world tour.

He had recently had hip replacement surgery as a result of a bad fall, forcing him to postpone his much-anticipated "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour.

The "Sorry Seems to Be The Hardest Word" singer used a cane when accepting a distinguished award from Britain's Prince Charles on Wednesday during a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

After being awarded a new member of the Order of the Companions of Honor for his music career and AIDS campaign activities, he quickly maneuvered and leaned on his walking stick.

Despite the fact that he looked to be in good spirits during the recent ceremony, Elton John's pals are said to be worried about his well-being.

But there must be a deeper motive for him to continue with his exhausting tour schedule.

A close friend of the singer recently revealed to The New York Post, "He is not Superman. I wonder how he's even getting insurance to do these gigs - can you imagine the premiums?"

They went on to suggest that Elton should stay at home with his husband and kids.

"He should be at home with his kids and his husband, not stuck on the road. I worry that he won't finish this tour."

Insiders would point their knowledge to Elton John's decisions, knowing that he has a slew of health issues. Nonetheless, many maintain that he is just going on tour to sustain his lavish lifestyle.

The insider asked, "Why, why, why does Elton feel that he has to do this at this age?"

"There is only one reason: cash," the close friend concluded.

Elton John Net Worth 2021

What is Elton John's net worth, though? Is it necessary for him to go on tour in order to make more money?

Elton John is reputedly worth $500 million, according to Wealthy Gorilla, owing to his long career in the music industry and several famous and renowned honors.

How is Elton John Now?

Elton John recently revealed to Lorraine Kelly that he is unable to walk sideways due to hip problems.

Despite various health issues over the years, the "Cold Heart" hitmaker is apparently not retiring until he is 76 years old.

According to another insider who talked to The Post, one of the reasons he may still be at it is that he is "pushing his luck."

"After all, he's not as fit as Jagger and look what happened to him," referring to Mick, who was 75 when he had his heart-valve replacement surgery.

