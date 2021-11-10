Kanye West has recently given an olive branch to his arch-enemy Drake, but the latter has said "no, thanks."

After the sad occurrence that occurred at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Texas last Friday, Drake has a lot on his mind.

Champagne Papi and Travis Scott played together only seconds before the festival turned deadly, with eight people killed and hundreds injured.

Kanye West Wants to Collaborate with Drake

After years of feuding, it seems like Kanye West just really wanted to make friends with Drake.

In a video shared by J. Prince on Monday, the 44-year-old Grammy-winning rapper said, "I'm making this video to address the ongoing back-and-forth between myself and Drake."

"Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other, and it's time to put it to rest."

The "Donda" hitmaker also requested Drake to join him on stage in Los Angeles on Dec. 7 to "share the two biggest albums of the year live with the ultimate objective of freeing Larry Hoover," alluding to the Gangster Disciples co-founder who is now imprisoned in Colorado.

I met with @kanyewest night in Htown at the Rothko Chapel. It wasn’t in my plans to meet him there but I must say I’m glad I didn’t allow a worship place for God to detour our meeting. pic.twitter.com/GM9FIN80Uj — J Prince (@jprincerespect) November 8, 2021

READ ALSO: Nicki Minaj Part of Big New York Gang Involved in Guns, Drugs and Rap, Victim Claims in $20 Million Lawsuit

Is Drake Going?

Despite the former Mr. Kim Kardashian's attempts to make peace with Kanye West, an insider told Radar Online that making amends with the "Hotline Bling" hitmaker is not his top concern right now.

The singer of "Way 2 Sexy" is said to be concentrating on the eight persons killed and hundreds injured at the Astroworld Music Festival.

Given all that has transpired and is still happening, Drake and his crew believe they have bigger and more essential fish to fry right now, according to Radar.

Hundreds of concert-goers were hospitalized with severe injuries when the 50,000-strong crowd stampeded towards the stage and crushed concert-goers. Victims ranged in age from 14 to 27 years old.

Aside from that, Drake has been implicated in one of Travis Scott's numerous lawsuits for allegedly instigating the mob.

The singer of "In My Feelings" has been accused of assisting the "goosebumps" rapper by "inciting" the already enraged crowd.

Aside from the two performers, the lawsuit also names Live Nation and NRG Stadium on behalf of a concertgoer who was "severely harmed."

READ MORE: Travis Scott's Daughter Stormi Trends on Social Media Following Astroworld Festival Tragedy -- Here's Why

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.